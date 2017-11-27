Homicide was a drive-by; victim, killer traded gunfire

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man found shot in his head the evening of Nov. 27 in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Investigators now think a man slain in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

And he fired back at his killer before being fatally shot, police say.

The Caddo coroner's office has identified the slain man as 22-year-old Timothy Mark Emery Jr.

He died of gunshot trauma and was identified by Louisiana identification, the coroner's office reports.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. Monday on Clover Street near Dowdell Street.

"Based on preliminary information and evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed Emery was present at the Clover Street address when a vehicle drove past the home firing shots," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Investigators think a person in the car and Emery shot at one another before he was fatally wounded.

Authorities have reported finding at least 20 shell casings from more than one gun.

Emery, who died from an apparent bullet wound to his head, was found in a home in the 1400 block of Clover Street.

The homicide has police saying enough is enough.

"Guys, you gotta put these guns down. It's just ridiculous," Hines said.

"We have way too many instances of this going on. Frankly, I'm getting tired of seeing this. It's happening for no really important reason."

Police have released no information about possible suspects.

All they are saying is that the car involved was some type of dark-colored sedan.

"We're asking the citizens that if they have seen anything to contact us immediately," Hines said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.