Boy says someone took photo in store restroom; man arrested

An 11-year-old says someone took a photograph of him while he was in a store restroom, authorities report.

Now a Southwest Arkansas man faces a charge of invasive visual recording.

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 31-year-old Shane Jones on Monday as a result of their investigation into an incident at Central Mall.

The boy told his father Saturday afternoon that a man slipped a cellphone camera under a stall divider in a restroom at JCPenney and took his picture, authorities said.

The youth's father sent the boy to notify store employees while he ensured the man did not flee.

Jones denied taking photographs of the boy and let officers check his phone.

Authorities say they found no pictures of the boy but did find numerous headshots of other children whom Jones identified as his students.

Jones was released, but detectives kept his cellphone so it could be examined more closely.

On Monday morning, Jones was asked to come down to the Police Department.

"Based upon evidence obtained during an interview with him, Jones was arrested and escorted up to the Bi-State Jail without incidence," says a statement by police.

