I-20W reopens in wake of wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

I-20W reopens in wake of wreck

(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera) (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera) (Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Westbound Interstate 20 is back open in the wake of a wreck that prompted the closure of the highway at Interstate 49 in Shreveport.

For more than an hour, motorists were being detoured via Linwood Avenue. 

At one point, traffic was backed up to Hamilton Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly