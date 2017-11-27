SPD identifies 4 officers placed on leave in wake of shooting

Shreveport Police Department released the names Monday evening of the four officers who were placed on paid leave in the wake of a recent shooting.

The officers and when they were hired are:

Sgt. Danny Duddy, November 1990;

Cpl. Michael Flentge, April 2010;

Sgt. Manuel Rosado, May 1998; and,

Sgt. William Vincent, March 1995.

One of them is the officer that detectives think shot 23-year-old Andre Bell in his left shoulder, according to a statement released Sunday.

Bell, of the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard in Shreveport, is accused of trying to run down off-duty, uniformed patrolmen who were responding to a report of a theft Friday night at a Shreveport casino.

He was booked at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, Shreveport City Jail records show.

