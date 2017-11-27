Police say vehicle went around stopped school bus, slammed into another vehicle then left

A vehicle skirted around a stopped school bus and slammed into another vehicle, authorities say.

Police say the vehicle responsible for the wreck kept going.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 3:36 p.m. Monday at Laurel Street at Yale Avenue in Shreveport.

Shreveport police have two units working a minor hit-and-run accident at that location.

And dispatch records show Shreveport Fire Department has one unit responding to a medical emergency there.

Fire Department personnel were called to check out a child who was in the vehicle that was hit.

Authorities say the school bus's stop sign arms were extended at the time of the crash.

The bus has since gone on its way since it was not involved in the wreck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

