Judge sets bond at $75,000 for man accused of abusing pit bull

Bond has been set at $75,000 for the man accused of being the person caught on camera abusing a dog.

A judge set the bond Monday morning for LeGus Holloway, who also goes by the last name Halloway.

The 69-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man has been in jail in the Bi-State Justice Center since being booked Saturday afternoon on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Holloway is accused of abusing Lady, a pit bull now in the care of a veterinarian.

Video of the abuse went viral after being posted on social media.

The ensuing outrage caused authorities to become concerned for Holloway's safety.

The dog is not owned by Holloway.

On Tuesday, a civil hearing will be held in Texarkana, Texas, to determine whether Lady should be returned to her owner.

