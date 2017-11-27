Cotton Valley police chief shares surveillance camera images of BFCU robbery

Authorities say the Barksdale Federal Credit Union branch in Cotton Valley was robbed about 2 p.m. Nov. 27 by two people wearing masks and armed with guns. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Cotton Valley Police Chief Terry C. Brown says these surveillance photos show the robbery in progress Nov. 27 at the Barksdale Federal Credit Union branch in his town. (Source: Facebook)

Cotton Valley's police chief is sharing surveillance camera images in hopes of identifying the two people who robbed a credit union branch in the Webster Parish town.

It happened about 2 p.m. Monday at Barksdale Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of Resident Street in Cotton Valley.

Witnesses have told investigators that the financial institution was held up by two people wearing masks and brandishing guns, the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

The pair last were seen running out of the credit union branch.

No further description of the robbers has been released.

And no injuries have been reported.

Webster sheriff's deputies are assisting Cotton Valley police in investigating the robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.

