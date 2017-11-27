Shreveport police search for 2 men who ran from traffic stop

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for 2 men who ran off during a traffic stop. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are searching for two men who took off when officers tried to make a traffic stop Monday morning.

Police originally responded just after 11:30 a.m. to the area near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Bethune Drive, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

A Shreveport homicide detective was driving along Monkhouse Drive when he noticed a man who looked like homicide suspect 21-year-old Johnathan Kelly in a green Pontiac Grand Am, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The detective called for a marked police unit to come and stop the car. When the marked patrol car pulled up, Willhite says the two men in white shirts stopped the car near Robert and Jacob streets, got out and ran off.

K9 officers were used in the search of the men.

Witnesses told police the heavyset man with dreads who may have been Kelly was wearing a red t-shirt and the other was slim and wearing a white tank top.

Police say they found a small amount marijuana in the abandoned car.

The two men are still on the run and anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

