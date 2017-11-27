Shreveport crash claims life of New Orleans woman

Shreveport police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man injured Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m. police responded to reports of a vehicle hitting two people at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Spring Street.

Officers arrived and learned that a 1990’s model GMC pickup truck hit the people as they entered the intersection.

Ryan Reetz, 32, of Shreveport and Zoleka Daughtrey, 36, of New Orleans were taken to University Health Hospital with what were reported as serious injuries.

On Sunday, November 26, Daughtrey passed away from injuries caused by the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Charles Chism of Shreveport was taken to the Shreveport Police Department for routine toxicology testing. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests that Chism’s truck may have had a malfunction, which contributed to the crash.

