No shortage of trees at Caddo Christmas tree farm

One of the biggest debates during the holiday season is what is better, a real or artificial Christmas tree.

With a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees, many people who prefer a real tree will have to settle for an artificial one or go without a Christmas tree this year.

The nationwide shortage stems from a combination of an oversupply of trees and the recession.

Several years ago, there was a glut of trees and the price of a Christmas tree was very low. This caused many farmers to either get out of the business, go out of business and/or scale back productions.

According to annual consumer polls conducted by Nielsen for the National Christmas Tree Association, an average customer spent $74.70 on real trees last year. That number is up from $50.82 in 2015 and $39.50 in 2014.

Some customers could have purchased larger or more than one tree. In 2011, the average customer only spent $34.87 on real trees, which is the lowest since 2008.

Depending on the variety, trees take an average of 7 to 10 years to grow.

While there is a shortage of Christmas trees across the country, there is not one at Weaver's Christmas Tree Farm in Caddo Parish.

Lisa Weaver with the farm said they do not have a shortage of Christmas trees.

