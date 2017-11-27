Caddo Parish school bus sideswipes pickup truck

Sheriff's deputies worked a crash Monday morning involving a Caddo Parish school bus.

The wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of LA 538 or Old Mooringsport Road.

Deputies say the school bus attempting to go eastbound onto LA 538 from Roy Road sideswiped a white pickup truck.

No injuries to either driver and the school bus had no students on board.

Traffic was not impacted while crews worked to clear the crash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.