4-year-old dies from injuries from crash

A four-year-old child who was hospitalized after being seriously injured in a crash that happened a week ago died Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3 at Kingston Road south of Benton on November 19 shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Toyota 4Runner driven by 34-year-old Morgan Grantham of Benton was traveling west on Kingston Road making a left turn onto LA 3 with a green signal. Her vehicle was hit by a 2014 Ford F-150 traveling south on LA 3 driven by 48-year-old Shane Christopher DeMoss of Plain Dealing.

Grantham was wearing a seat belt and was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.

Grantham's daughter 4-year-old Katie Grantham of Benton was a passenger in the 4Runner. She was thrown from her booster seat and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Katie succumbed to those injuries Sunday afternoon.

Katie’s parents chose to honor their daughter by donating her organs for the benefit of others.

DeMoss was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He was charged with running a red light.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.