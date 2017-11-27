4-year-old dies a week after being critically hurt in collision

A 4-year-old died a week after being seriously injured in a crash.

The two-vehicle wreck happened shortly before 2 p.m. Nov. 19 on Louisiana Highway 3 at Kingston Road south of Benton.

Louisiana State Police say their preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Toyota 4Runner being driven by 34-year-old Morgan Grantham, of Benton, was traveling west on Kingston Road and turning left onto LA 3 with a green signal.

Her vehicle was hit by a 2014 Ford F-150 that 48-year-old Shane Christopher DeMoss, of Plain Dealing, was driving south on LA 3.

The impact threw Grantham's daughter Katie from her booster seat, critically injuring the 4-year-old.

Authorities say the child, hospitalized since the collision, died Sunday afternoon as a result of her injuries.

Morgan Grantham, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries.

DeMoss, who also was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. He has been charged with running a red light.

Katie Grantham’s parents chose to honor her by donating her organs for the benefit of others.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.