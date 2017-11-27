Couple escapes burning vacant house

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house caught fire in the 1500 block of Milam Street Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A couple escaped from a vacant house Monday morning right after it erupted in massive flames.

Nearly two-dozen fire crews responded just after 3 a.m. to the house in the 1500 block of Milam Street.

Before firefighters arrived, the husband and wife who were inside escaped without injury.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and it took first responders more than thirty minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to a brick building next door.

The house was vacant according to Shreveport Fire Department, who said there were no running utilities.

Firefighters say the couple who claimed to be inside when the fire started were possible squatters and were uncooperative with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

