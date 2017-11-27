Coroner IDs man fatally shot Thanksgiving Day in Shreveport

BOOKED: David Spruill, 29, of Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and simple burglary. (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)

A 48-year-old Shreveport resident has been identified as the man found shot to death Thanksgiving Day.

The Caddo coroner's office says fingerprints were used to identify David R. Farley, of the 9100 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.

Farley was found dead Thursday night in a car near Live Oak Drive at Shady Lane.

The coroner's office said he had been shot more than once.

Another Shreveport man remains in jail on charges that he killed Farley.

Online records show 29-year-old David Spruill was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 9:25 p.m. Friday on one count each of second-degree murder and simple burglary.

His bonds total $755,000.

Police think Spruill drove away from a home on Linwood Avenue with Farley's body then crashed the car on Live Oak Drive.

