Stabbing victim found dead in wrecked vehicle in Texarkana - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Stabbing victim found dead in wrecked vehicle in Texarkana

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Police responding to a report of a wreck found a man who had been fatally stabbed.

Authorities say it happened early Sunday morning in Texarkana, Ark.

The one-vehicle accident was reported about 3:30 a.m. at East 9th Street at Linden Avenue.

That's where officers found a 27-year-old man dead in the vehicle.

Police say he had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. 

"TAPD detectives are working diligently to develop suspect information," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page

"This case is ongoing. More information will be released when available."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly