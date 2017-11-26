Stabbing victim found dead in wrecked vehicle in Texarkana

Police responding to a report of a wreck found a man who had been fatally stabbed.

Authorities say it happened early Sunday morning in Texarkana, Ark.

The one-vehicle accident was reported about 3:30 a.m. at East 9th Street at Linden Avenue.

That's where officers found a 27-year-old man dead in the vehicle.

Police say he had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

"TAPD detectives are working diligently to develop suspect information," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

"This case is ongoing. More information will be released when available."

