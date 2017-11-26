Stabbing victim found dead in wrecked truck in Texarkana

Police responding to a report of a wreck found a man who had been fatally stabbed.

Authorities say it happened early Sunday morning in Texarkana, Ark.

The one-vehicle accident was reported about 3:30 a.m. at East 9th Street at Linden Avenue.

That's where officers found 27-year-old Jarrod Klein of Texarkana, TX dead in a Chevrolet Colorado in a small vacant lot crashed into a tree.

Police say Klein had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Klein’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

"TAPD detectives are working diligently to develop suspect information," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

"This case is ongoing. More information will be released when available."

