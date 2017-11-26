Police arrest man over fatal stabbing in Texarkana

A Texarkana, Texas, man now stands accused of fatally stabbing another Texarkana man.

Police say 28-year-old Cameron Scott Halliburton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the weekend slaying.

Officers responding to a report of a wreck at 3:25 a.m. Sunday found 27-year-old Jarrod Klein dead in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Colorado.

The pickup had crashed in a small vacant lot near East 9th Street at Linden Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.

"The vehicle was located with the nose of the truck stuck within heavy brush," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page. .

He had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Klein's body has since been sent to the Arkansas state crime laboratory for an autopsy.

On Sunday evening, investigators found Halliburton asleep near a Dumpster in the 700 block of Main Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Halliburton reportedly confessed to having been with Klein at the time of the crash but said he didn’t remember what happened.

"Halliburton implicated another person of interest who has been located and interviewed," police said. "That person was with Halliburton and Klein late Saturday evening but has provided a verified alibi of his whereabouts during the time of the incident."

Investigators say it is not yet clear whether and, if so, how Halliburton and Klein knew each other.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 794-STOP or Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154.

