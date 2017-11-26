SPD chief puts 2 more officers on leave in wake of shooting

Two more Shreveport police officers have been placed on paid leave over a recent officer-involved shooting.

Among them is the officer that detectives think shot 23-year-old Andre Bell in his left shoulder.

Bell, of the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard in Shreveport, is accused of trying to run down off-duty, uniformed patrolmen who were responding to a report of a theft Friday night at a Shreveport casino.

He was booked at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, Shreveport City Jail records show.

The officers' names have not been released.

