Police say someone spreading lies about Lady, the abused dog

Texarkana, Texas, police say the dog in the photo on the left is NOT Lady (shown on the right). (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Lady the pit bull continues to recover from abuse caught on camera and shared on social media.

And the Texarkana, Texas, man accused of inflicting that abuse remains in jail.

But now police are stepping in to correct a twisted turn in Lady's story.

"Well, this is pretty low," says a post Sunday on the Police Department's Facebook page.

"We've gotten word that someone is passing this (probably Photoshopped) picture around and saying that Lady had to have her leg amputated because of her injuries.

"We assure you that this did NOT happen ..."

A Facebook user comments that she knows Lady's owners and assures people that the dog in the photo "... is definitely not Lady."

Another comments that the photo is legitimate. But it shows a dog named Lacy, not Lady, and has nothing to do with this case.

Lady has been under a veterinarian's care since Texarkana, Texas, Municipal Court Judge Sherry L. Jackson ordered the dog seized Tuesday.

"... She is expected to make a full recovery without any significant long-term medical issues at all," police posted.

Authorities said they don't know why someone would spread such lies about Lady's health in the days before a court hearing Tuesday.

"Not sure what the motivation would be to try to start rumors like this, but it's obvious that not everyone is as focused on the truth as we are."

Some responded to the Police Department's post with outrage.

"... It's a damn shame someone is so damn low as to post a picture that has nothing to do with the pup that was abused and pass it off as the abused pup just to see how much outrage it can cause," one comment says.

And authorities caution social media users to question the truthfulness of information about this case that comes from anyone but them.

"If you have questions about something you see or read, send us a message and ask us about it. We will do our best to answer it for you."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.