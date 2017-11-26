2 men wounded, 1 critically, in shooting next door to church

Shreveport police are investigating reports of gunshots near Shady Grove Baptist Church. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A shooting near a Shreveport church sent two men to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 1:47 p.m. in the 200 block of West 86th Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

It is there that a man was shot in one of his legs behind a home next to Shady Grove Baptist Church, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound to his head a block over on Dowdell Street.

His wound appeared to be life-threatening, Hines said.

Both men have been taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Now investigators are trying to determine what part each man played in the shooting.

"We don't know who shot who or why but we received information that this house is associated with illegal activity. Most likely, it may be drug-related," Cpl. Hines told KSLA. "We're trying to make contact with the homeowners right now."

The names of the wounded men have not yet been released.

Parts of the street near the church were roped off as police investigated the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

