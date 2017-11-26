2 pedestrians struck by car in Shreveport

Two people are recovering after Shreveport police say they were hit by a car Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Spring Street and Texas Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say a driver was traveling westbound on Texas Street from Bossier City when the incident happened. The driver claimed the breaks on his vehicle failed.

The victims, one man and one woman, were both injured.

Police say the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man is expected to be okay.

No word on if any charges have been filed.

