Texarkana man wanted in animal cruelty case in police custody

A man accused of abusing a pit bull in a viral video is in police custody according to Texarkana Texas authorities.

LeGus Holloway, 69, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a felony.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, a woman entered the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center on Saturday afternoon and told officers that Holloway was waiting inside her car. She then told officers that she spotted him walking in the Leary area and stopped to give him a ride.

She told Holloway that she needed to stop by the jail to add money to an inmate's account before taking him to his destination.

Holloway was then taken into custody without incident. Bond has not yet been set in this case.

A veterinarian determined that the puppy had suffered a broken leg. On Tuesday, the dog was seized by authorities from its owner pending the outcome of a court hearing.

