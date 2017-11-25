SPD IDs man that allegedly attempted to run down off-duty police officer

One man faces a serious charge after allegedly attempting to run down a Shreveport police officer at a downtown casino on Friday evening.

Andre Bell, 23, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree homicide, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Just after 9:20 p.m. on Friday, two off-duty police officers were working during a side job at one of Shreveport's downtown casinos in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Police say that Bell was leaving the casino after he snatched an undisclosed amount of money from a patron visiting the casino. As Bell was approached by security, he ignored them and entered a beige Nissan Altima parked in the garage with a passenger inside.

Bell then drove down the garage's exit ramp as both officers drew their service weapons and fired at Bell.

An on-duty SPD officer attempted to pull Bell over, but Bell ultimately crashed the Nissan out near the intersection of Fannin Street at Market Street.

Bell was struck by gunshots in the upper left shoulder. The passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Both men were sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

At least two guns were found in the Nissan, according to SPD. No charges have been filed against the passenger in the Nissan Altima.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid departmental leave, in accordance with the SPD policy.

The incident is still under investigation.

