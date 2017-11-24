1 shot in Downtown Shreveport by off-duty SPD officer

Police have blocked off two separate areas in Downtown Shreveport on Friday night following a shooting that sent one man to a hospital.

According to Shreveport police Spokesman, Cpl. Marcus Hines, two off-duty police officers were involved in a shooting while at a Shreveport casino.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sam's Town Hotel & Casino parking garage.

"This all happened after an alleged theft," Hines said. "It took place inside the casino. The officers that were working inside the casino were off-duty and were alerted by security guards."

Hines said that the theft was involving a casino patron's items.

Officers attempted to make contact with a suspect in the casino's parking garage. The suspect attempted to leave in a silver Nissan Altima sedan.

"As police officers left in a van, it's my understanding that man veered towards officers to hit them with the car," Hines said. "Officers used their service weapons. At least one shot striking the driver of the vehicle. He was taken from the scene after he continued to flee. Crashed out a short distance away at Fannin and Market Street."

The suspect was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the silver Nissan Altima was also sent to University Health where they refused medical health, according to Hines. They were not seriously injured and are in police custody.

Hines said police believe the two taken into custody were the only ones involved in the theft. The names of the off-duty police have not been released at this time.

No officers were injured. No other injuries were reported. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage.

