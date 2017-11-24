Jeff: Mild weekend ahead

Dry weather and sunshine will continue for the weekend.

A cold front moving through on Saturday will do little more than bring a shift in the wind. Our next chance for rain isn't showing up until around the middle of next week.

Temperatures won't be quite as cold as the last couple of nights, but jackets will still be necessary as we dip into the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies are back again Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s.

We'll cool slightly on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures warm back into the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system and cold front arrived in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Some rain looks possible along with a cool down for the second half of the work week.

High temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.