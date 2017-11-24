Shreveport firefighters extinguish blaze at Mooretown home

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a home on Friday.

Crews got the call just before 5:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

Firefighters on the scene said that the fire started in the home's living room when no one was home.

The living room was heavily damaged by heavy smoke and water damage. The rest of the home was damaged by heavy smoke and heat.

Luckily, no firefighter was injured in fighting the blaze.

