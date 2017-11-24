Arkansas fires Razorbacks Head Coach Bret Bielema

According to reports posted on social media and SECNetwork, Razorbacks Head Coach Bret Bielema has been fired.

BREAKING: Bret Bielema officially released as the head coach of the Arkansas football program. pic.twitter.com/dilVEISpKe — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 24, 2017



A news conference was held immediately after the game. Bielema had a 29-34 record at Arkansas and was 11-29 in SEC play.

Bret Bielema: “I was informed coming off the field that I would no longer be the coach at Arkansas.” — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) November 24, 2017

