Arkansas fires Razorbacks Head Coach Bret Bielema - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Arkansas fires Razorbacks Head Coach Bret Bielema

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(KSLA) -

According to reports posted on social media and SECNetwork, Razorbacks Head Coach Bret Bielema has been fired. 


A news conference was held immediately after the game. Bielema had a 29-34 record at Arkansas and was 11-29 in SEC play.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly