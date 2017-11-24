Bossier City Makers Fair to be held tomorrow

Shoppers looking for the perfect, unique gift should make a stop at the Bossier City Makers Fair on Saturday.

Vendors will sell their wares from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall.

Items for sale will include pottery, art, upcycled furniture, clothing, handmade soap, jewelry, lumpia, crochet, candles, woodworking, brick art and more.

Food trucks will be at the event. Items such as pies, cakes, seasonings, coffee, jerky, and honey will be available for purchase.

Bossier City Makers Fair will take place on Small Business Saturday, a day designed for shoppers to buy from small businesses in their community.

For more information on the Bossier City Makers Fair, www.bossiercitymakersfair.com. Or visit its Facebook page.

