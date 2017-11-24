Severe Drought with no relief in sight

As we went through the first half 2017, the Ark-La-Tex received plenty of rainfall. Even in the summer months I remember getting enough rain that I didn't have to water my yard and the grass was thriving. However, as school resumed, rain became scarce. Normally we should have have seen drier summer conditions and the return of rain as we transitioned into fall.

This is the current drought conditions updated a couple of days ago. From I-20 and northward we are in a Severe Drought. Almost all of the area south of I-20 is in a Moderate Drought.

This is a quick snapshot of our rain chances over the next seven days. Yes, only a 20% chance for rain next Wednesday as a cold front comes through. There is another front headed through toward the end of the work week.

If we get rain with that stronger front, this is what Future Track is showing for rain totals. It is meager at best. Totals could be less than a tenth of an inch to two tenths of an inch, hardly a drought buster.

Lastly, here is a look at the normal rainfall totals that we received, the actual rainfall and the deficit or "blessing." Shreveport is sorely lacking in rainfall with a deficit of more than a foot. Texarkana's "blessing" is a bit misleading. Remember all those spring rains that came frequently with heavy totals along and north of I-30. That's the reason Texarkana appears to be on mark.

I am confident that the drought update next Thursday will show even more of the Ark-La-Tex under a severe drought. Let's just hope we see a pattern change before an Extreme Drought is declared.

