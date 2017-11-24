Shoppers rush to find Black Friday deals in Shreveport-Bossier City

The first people in line at Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City enter the store when the doors opened at 5:00 a.m.

Black Friday deals are rolling out earlier and earlier. Many stores opened their doors to savings on Thanksgiving, leading to marathon shopping trips for bargain hunters.

Crowds were out in Shreveport and Bossier City for Black Friday. Fueled by coffee and excitement searching for the big deals.

"It's my favorite holiday - other than the main ones," said one shopper at Bass Pro Shops.

At Bass Pro Shops, doors opened at 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, about 1500 people rushed through the doors within the first 5 minutes. Crowds continued to flow in and out the doors all morning long. For some, it's all about tradition.

"My mom and I started doing it about 4 or 5 years ago and we've added our friend to it, and we do it every year," said one shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. The study showed that Black Friday will remain the busiest shopping day, estimating 115 million people will pull out their cash and buying goods.

