Coushatta man charged in Thanksgiving day slaying

Shreveport police say they have arrested a man in connection with the Thanksgiving day slaying of a Shreveport resident.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old David Spruill of the 200 block of Leroy Adcock Road in Coushatta.

It happened around 8:45 p.m Thursday. That's when police received a call about a car that crashed near the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Shady Lane, along with a vehicle burglary in progress nearly a block away from the crash.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been fatally shot in the backseat of a blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Authorities, after gathering on-scene evidence and conducting supplemental interviews, say they were able to link Spruill to the attempted vehicle burglary as well as the victim's death.

In addition, police say Spruill was found with injuries to the head, potentially associated with the crash.

Investigators believe Spruill drove away from a home in the 9100 block of Linwood Avenue and traveled with the deceased man's body, subsequently crashing and fleeing from the wrecked car. It is suspected Spruill then attempted to flee the area by attempting to break into a car.

The victim has not been identified.

Spruill was charged with a single count of attempted vehicle burglary and a single count of second-degree murder. If convicted, Spruill faces life in prison.

