SPD: Man inside car fatally shot

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a man was fatally shot Thanksgiving evening.

Police got a call around 8:45 p.m. about a car crashed near the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Shady Lane.

When officers arrived they a man who had been fatally shot in the backseat.

Witnesses told police they saw a heavyset man fleeing from the scene of the crash.

The car was heavily damaged. Police say it may have crashed into a structure at the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

