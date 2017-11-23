Shoppers line up for early Black Friday deals

The doors open for Best Buy Black Friday deals. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

About 100 people lined up at Best Buy for Black Friday deals. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

For many, Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey, it’s about shopping.

Black Friday shoppers lined up Thursday in an attempt to get the first chance at the best deal.

In Shreveport, shoppers are already lined up around the block waiting at the Best Buy to open for the evening rush.

The store opened it's doors to shoppers at 5 p.m. and will close at 1 a.m.

They will open again on Black Friday at 8 a.m. for a full day of shopping.

