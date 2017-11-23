Rockets Over the Red this Saturday

To usher in the holiday season, Rockets Over the Red will take place this Saturday.

The event will start at 4 p.m. on both sides of the Red River. In Shreveport, the event will be held at Riverview Park, 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. and in Bossier City, the event will take place at the Louisiana Boardwalk, 540 Boardwalk Blvd.

In Shreveport, Christmas music will be performed by ArkLaTex church choirs. Face painting, inflatables, and other activities will be available for the entire family.

Santa Claus will make an appearance in both Bossier City and Shreveport. A free gift will be given to the first 500 children at Riverview Park.

Snow will be available for children to play with at the Lousiana Boardwalk. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at 6:45 p.m. Event organizers ask that people come in advance to make sure to get the best view.

For more information, visit Rockets Over the Red's website.

