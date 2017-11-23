Caddo Sheriff holds first gun class for kids

Sheriff Steve Prator has announced a first gun class for children who are getting a gun for the holidays.

Registration for the "First Gun Course" is now open for children ages 8 to 12. The four-hour class will be offered at 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South.

The cost of the course is free, but pre-registration is required. Space is very limited, and Caddo Parish residents will be given preference. An adult must remain with the child throughout the course.

“Children who will receive a gun for Christmas can try it for the first time in front of certified law enforcement academy firearms instructors,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. “Parents are wise to want their children to know basic firearms safety before a gun is given as a gift."

Children are welcome to bring a BB gun, pellet gun, .22 rifle and small caliber shotguns. No high-powered rifles will be allowed.

Only BB's and .22 ammunition will be supplied by the training academy.

Donations from private citizens, Walmart and local wholesalers have provided guns for children without their own to use in the class. Participants will shoot skeet and also fixed targets supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation.

To register, call 681-0735.

