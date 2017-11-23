Bossier City gets new look with East Bank District grand opening

Bossier City officials are inviting the public to attend the city's East Bank District grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. in the district’s centerpiece, the East Bank Plaza located at 635 Barksdale Boulevard.

The fun and festivities will begin in the plaza at 11 a.m. where food trucks and pop-up vendors will set up shop for the afternoon leading up to the Rockets Over the Red holiday fireworks show. The show will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Red River.

According to Bossier City Public Information Officer Mark Natale, entertainment will also be on tap from the band Southern Roots from noon until 2:30 p.m.

The core of the re-imagined downtown includes a mixed-use apartment building, an event plaza, and bike lanes.

According to Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso, the new set up is designed to encourage a change of pace.

"The bike lanes wide on purpose cause we wanted the possibility of having biking on both sides.... we built it for millennials, we built it for the younger generations and for the people that are coming into our community that want to have the growth of Bossier City."

