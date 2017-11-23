TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic along I-49 S congested after rollover crash

Traffic was down to one lane and crews worked to clear a crash along I-49 in Shreveport Wednesday night. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a rollover crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport.

Crews on scene say a white truck hit the back of an 18 wheeler on I-49 southbound at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 10:20 p.m.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic along I-49 in the area was down to one lane and congested after the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

