Marshall kicks off Wonderland of Lights

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

The 31st annual Wonderlands of Lights was kicked off in Marshall Wednesday night. 

The Harrison County Courthouse was lit for the holiday season.

Attendees were also able to enjoy carriage rides and other family-friendly festivities. 

The wonderland of lights festival will continue through December 31st.

