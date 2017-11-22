Marshall kicks off Wonderland of Lights

The Harrison County Courthouse was lit up Wednesday night for the holiday season. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

The 31st annual Wonderlands of Lights was kicked off in Marshall Wednesday night.

The Harrison County Courthouse was lit for the holiday season.

Waiting for the lights to come on at the historic Harrison County courthouse in Marshall, Texas. The 31st annual #WonderlandOfLights kicks off this evening! pic.twitter.com/waezgwaivw — Jeff Castle KSLA (@jeffcastleksla) November 22, 2017

Attendees were also able to enjoy carriage rides and other family-friendly festivities.

The wonderland of lights festival will continue through December 31st.

