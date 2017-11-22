Marshall police search for hit-and-run driver who damaged drive-thru

Marshall police are asking for the public's help finding people they say damaged a fast food restaurant drive-thru Monday morning.

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers say it happened just after 3 a.m. at the Whataburger in the 2400 block of East End Blvd in Marshall, TX.

Crime Stoppers posted surveillance video of the hit-and-run crash on Facebook.

In the video, you can see the driver crash into the drive-thru speaker. The driver and a passenger then get out to check the damage and then drive away.

Police say the individuals were identified.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Marshall police at 903-935-4572 or Marshall-Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.