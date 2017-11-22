Woman robbed at gunpoint at VA hospital

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of the VA hospital Tuesday morning.

The woman told police just before 7 a.m. when she got to work in the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue a man approached her in a silver GMC SUV.

That's when the man got out of the vehicle, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded her money, according to police.

After the man took the woman's money, police say he got back in the car and drove away.

The man is described as having a skinny build wearing a burgundy sweatshirt.

Police got video surveillance from the VA and process it as evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.