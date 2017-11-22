BCPD investigate after man treated for stab wound

Bossier City police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital saying he was cut by his child's mother.

The man told police it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cox Street.

The victim, a 40-year-old man was being treated at University Health hospital when he told the staff his child's mother slashed his hand.

Police say the man had non-life-threatening injuries and if expected to be ok.

It is unclear at this time if the woman will face any charges, but Bossier City police are investigating.

