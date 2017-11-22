Man given ticket after truck rolls over in crash

Shreveport police say the driver lost control of the car and ran off Buncombe Road.(Source: KSLA News 12)

A man is facing charges for reckless driving after his truck rolled over in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Buncombe Road just before 2 p.m.

Shreveport police say the driver lost control of the car and ran off the road.

Neither the driver or passenger in the car were injured.

Police did ticket the driver for not having a driver's licenses and reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.