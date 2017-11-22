Report: Domestic violence decreases during the holidays

One in four women and one in five men are victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives. And with the holiday's big emphasis on family, officials say a lot of these victims will bear the abuse just to be home.

After digging through arrest records, KSLA News 12 found that 10 people, 4 in Caddo & 6 in Bossier Parish, were jailed for domestic violence crimes.

And with Thanksgiving kicking off the holiday season, some may think these cases would go up from here but officials say that's not necessarily the case.

"We all would like to believe that domestic violence tends to go up during the holidays," said manager at Project Celebrations Petrina Jenkins. "Most of the data is inconclusive however a lot of times our calls actually decrease during the holidays and that's typically because most of the victims want to maintain cohesiveness of their families."

Manager at Project Celebrations is an organization that works with domestic abuse victims.

Jenkins says domestic violence is a crime of power and control that you should plan your way out of.

"You have to definitely be kind to yourself, know your limitations, set healthy boundaries for yourself. If you find yourself in a situation where your feeling uncomfortable - where you don't feel very safe- safety planning is always a good thing," said Jenkins.

Dr. Bruce McCormick is a family psychologist based in Shreveport.

He agrees with Jenkins - saying people should map their way out of an abusive situation just like they plan holiday travel.

"It's like driving in Louisiana traffic, always have a way to get out of the trouble. Whether its take the shoulder of the road if your driving your car or have someplace else to sleep if you have too," said McCormick.

This year, in an effort to prevent young girls from becoming victims of abuse like sexual assault during the holidays the Girl Scouts of America released a statement telling parents not to make their daughters hug anyone, not even relatives.

"We don't want to ever have an expectation that either party would participate if they're really uncomfortable with that," said McCormick.

McCormick also says victims of domestic and sexual abuse may decide to reach out after the holidays if the violence continues.

