Vehicle fire spreads to 2 Shreveport houses

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what ignited a vehicle on fire that spread to two houses Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out around 3:15 p.m. to the 5900 of Tulsa Avenue for a report of a vehicle on fire in between 2 houses.

When crews arrived they found the vehicle and one of the houses engulfed in flames. The vehicle’s fire had quickly spread to one side of an occupied home and a vacant house.

According to several of the six people who were inside the house at the time, they realized the broken down vehicle was burning after hearing loud noises on the side of the home.

All six of them were able to safely escape the burning home without injury.

A woman who was inside the house says her son alerted them they needed to get out.

"My son came from the back and said mama the backyard on fire, the house on fire. So I came outside and the back of the vehicle next door was on fire," said Tomekia Boles. "So we watched it as the fire goes up under my house and then big BOOM it hit the gas line."

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home where the family lived had heavy smoke and fire damage and the family has been displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted and asked to help the residents.

The vacant house on the other side of the car only received minor damage to an outside wall.

Firefighters say the vehicle was declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department Investigations Bureau.

