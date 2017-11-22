All lanes open at Youree and Kings intersection

ALL lanes are now open on the Youree Dr. & Kings Hwy project in Shreveport.. (Source: Erin Buchanan via Twitter)

All lanes of the intersection of Youree Drive and Kings Highway are open as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokeswoman Erin Buchanan.

After more than 2 years of construction, Buchanan tweeted the intersection was officially opened around 3 p.m.



The project was to widen the intersection.

When the construction was almost done The Director of Communications for the DOTD said the area should see an uptick in traffic once it was completed.

