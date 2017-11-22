1 dead in I-49 crash in Natchitoches Parish

Major Crash on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish north of Cloutierville. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Louisiana State Police are working a crash along Interstate 49 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday afternoon that has claimed at least one life.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-49 southbound just north of Cloutierville, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

State police confirmed that at least person died in the crash.

Drivers passing through the area were asked to pay attention to the roadway, avoid distractions and expect some delays as holiday traffic is heavy in the area.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 5, Natchitoches EMS Paramedics and NPSO Rescue all worked wreck.

Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police, Troop-E Alexandria are investigating the crash.

