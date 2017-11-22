Trace Adkins named Grand Marshal For 2018 Krewe of Centaur parade

Officials with the Krewe of Centaur have announced their Grand Marshal for 2018's parade.

Sarepta native Trace Adkins will ride on Feb. 8 in the parade with the theme "Centaur Goes to the Library."

The Grammy-nominated Adkins is known for the hits “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Ladies Love Country Boys.”

Adkins has also appeared in the films “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Moms’ Night Out.”

On TV, he raised $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice for The Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross.

