Keithville man detained in Guatemala returns

Zack Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

Zack Wilson returned Wednesday after being detained in Guatemala for several month. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The man detained in Guatemala for months is now back home in the ArkLaTex.

Zack Wilson, of Keithville arrived at Shreveport Regional Airport around 2:30 p.m.

Wilson's family posted on Wednesday morning that he was en route back home to the ArkLaTex.

In a Facebook post in the Bring Zack Home public group, Lisa Wright Wilson said:

Update: We are expecting Zack home today! God is so good! Thank you Jesus!

He is on a plane right now to the US!

KSLA News 12 crews were there at the airport when Wilson returned and was finally reunited with family and loved ones.

Wilson was only supposed to be in Guatemala for a week in March but was not allowed to leave the country. He was detained at the airport after ammunition was found in his backpack during the screening process at the airport, which his family says was a mistake.

Keithville’s Zack Wilson, fresh back from his months-long detainment in Guatemala, describes what daily life was like: https://t.co/c57ramVRAM @KSLA pic.twitter.com/p55PIdAcwN — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) November 22, 2017

In September, Representative Mike Johnson and Senator Bill Cassidy met with the ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto to discuss Wilson's case.

