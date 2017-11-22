Louisiana AG urges shoppers to be mindful on Cyber Monday

Right before shoppers sit at their computers waiting for the perfect holiday deal, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry advises shoppers to be mindful of the deals they take part in.

Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, has gained momentum over the last few years as an alternative to Black Friday deals. According to AG Landry's office, some of those deals aren't what they claim to be.

"Online shopping is a great way to avoid crowded stores on Black Friday; however, shoppers should be diligent in vetting websites to ensure their authenticity," said General Landry, in a news release. "On Cyber Monday, and every day, it is important for consumers to practice safe online behavior and take the appropriates steps to protect themselves from scams."

General Landry offers these tips to best protect yourself and your finances:

Do not conduct any transaction that involves personal, financial, or credit card information while using an open and unsecured Wi-Fi connection. Unsecured connections are common in public spaces such as stores, cafes, and coffee shops.

To confirm a site is secure, check the URL address and make sure there is an "s" in https://. Then, check the lower-right corner for the "lock" symbol before paying. If there are any doubts about a site, right-click anywhere on the page and select "Properties." This should show the actual website address, and the dialog box will reveal whether or not the site is encrypted.

Purchases made with a credit card provide the most protection. Using a credit card usually allows shoppers to dispute unauthorized charges or charges for items not received.

In a scam known as "cybersquatting," crooks steal or slightly alter the website address of a well-known company to launch a copycat site that looks exactly like the real site. The primary function of these fraudulent websites is to collect your credit card information in order to steal your identity or to sell fake or inferior counterfeit goods.

Consumers should be suspicious of any email, message, or post on social networks promoting giveaways or contests that seem too good to be true – such as free high-value gift cards, tablets, and smartphones. These "contests" are often scams designed to bilk consumers out of money and/or to collect consumers' personal information for sale to other scammers.

Broadly worded promotional offers and advertisements often mislead consumers into paying full price for items they believed were on sale. Consumers should carefully examine internet deals by reading any and all fine print in the promotional materials, identifying the exact brand and model number on sale.

Always print and save records and/or receipts of your transactions.

